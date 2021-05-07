COVID-19 update: 74 new cases, 4 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,563.

The deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about nine months, according to the city.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s, one male in his 60s and two males in their 70s.

The Health Department also reported 74 new cases, as well as five additional case which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 17 and 18. We are currently in CDC Week 18.

There are 1,933 active cases. Health officials advised that 130,071 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data