EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported seven new virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,520.

All seven patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 50s, one male in his 50s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 60s and three females in their 70s.

The Health Department also reported 561 new cases, as well as 29 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 53 and Week 1. We are currently in CDC Week 2.

There are 35,408 active cases, according to the City.

Health officials advised that 66,269 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.