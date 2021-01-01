EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,473.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of more than one month.

All 6 patients had underlying health conditions. They include: two males in their 60s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 70s and one female in her 90s

The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 338 new COVID-19 cases. The City also reporting 28 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

There are 34,151 active cases, 380 hospitalizations and 141 individuals in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 62,706 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.