COVID-19 update: 53 new cases, 999 active cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health is reporting 2 new deaths, and 53 additional COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

Active COVID-19 cases in the community just under the 1,000 mark. According to a release, both patients who died from COVID-19 had underlying conditions.

The total number of deaths in the Borderland now 2,615.

So far El Paso county is at 97 percent recovery with 136,028 patients designated as recovered from the virus.

