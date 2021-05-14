COVID-19 update: 50% of El Paso’s eligible population fully vaccinated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported that 50.3% of El Paso’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 67.3% of the eligible population is partially vaccinated.

A total of 732,482 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the city.

As far as other data, The Health Department also reported 45 new cases, as well as four additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 18 and 19. We are currently in CDC Week 19.

There are 1,658 active cases. Health officials advised that 130,942 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Two new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

Both patients had underlying conditions. They include one female and male in their 80s.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data