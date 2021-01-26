COVID-19 update: 5 new virus deaths, 654 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported five new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,651.

All five patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s, one male in his 60s and three females in their 70s.

The Health Department also reported 654 new cases, as well as 12 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2 and 3. We are currently in CDC Week 4.

There are 35,225 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 73,602 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.