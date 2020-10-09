COVID-19 update: 418 new virus cases, active cases reaches new high

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reached a new high in active cases, with 5,164 active cases reported on Friday.

The City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of virus deaths in El Paso to 545.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 50s, two males in their 80s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 418 new cases and seven weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 29, 30, 33, 34, 38 and 40.

Health officials said that 21,556 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 information for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.