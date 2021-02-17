COVID-19 Update: 41 new virus deaths, total deaths over 1,900

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 41 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,926.

The Health Department also reported 182 new cases, bringing to cumulative number of positive cases to 120,205. 

There are 7,519 active cases, a decrease of 333 from Tuesday’s data. 

There are 389 hospitalizations, also a decrease of 12 from Tuesday. 151 in the ICU and 103 are on ventilators.

Health officials advised that 110,295 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. The recovery rate standing at about 91%.

More details to come soon. 

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.

