EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported five new deaths statewide bringing the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,877.

There are no deaths to report from Doña Ana County.

The Health Department reported 40 new cases in Doña Ana County, zero cases from Lincoln County and 13 new cases in Otero County.

Statewide, the Health Department reported 263 new cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 189,158.