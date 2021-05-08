COVID-19 update: 4 new virus deaths, 79 new cases

45.8% of El Pasoans 16+ have been fully vaccinated, 65.6% partially vaccinated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four new virus-related deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 2,567.

All four patients had underlying health conditions and include one man in his 50s, two women in their 60s and one woman in her 70s.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported 79 new cases, as well as three additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 15 and 18. We are currently in CDC Week 18.

There are 1,877 active cases, 124 hospitalized patients, 38 in the ICU and 31 on ventilators. As of Saturday, 45.8 percent of El Pasoans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated and 65.6 percent are partially vaccinated.

The Health Department said 130,206 individuals, or 96 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

