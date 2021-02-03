COVID-19 update: 4 new virus deaths, 416 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,717.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 60s and one female in her 70s.

The Health Department also reported 416 new cases, as well as 19 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Weeks) 47, 48, 50, 51, 52 and (2021 Weeks) 2, 3 and 4. We are currently in CDC Week 5.

There are 35,586 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 76,937 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.