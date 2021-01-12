EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,524.

The Health Department also reported 273 new cases.

There are 35,487 active cases, according to the City. There are 416 patients hospitalized with the virus. 157 are on ICUs and 101 patients are on ventilators.

Health officials advised that 66,473 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.