COVID-19 update: 4 new virus deaths, 150 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,360.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about one month, according to the city.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 70s, one female in her 70s, one male in his 80s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 150 new cases, as well as four additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 3, 9, 11 and 12. We are currently in CDC Week 12.

There are 2,210 active cases. Health officials advised that 124,005 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.