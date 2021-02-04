COVID-19 update: 31 new virus deaths, 455 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 31 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,748.

According to the City, the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather over a period of more than three months.

All 31 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, four males in their 50s, three females in their 60s, four males in their 60s, five males in their 70s, four females in their 70s, three males in their 80s, six females in their 80s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 455 new cases, as well as 24 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Weeks) 45, 46, 49, 50, 51, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2, 3 and 4. We are currently in CDC Week 5.

There are 35,270 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 77,726 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.