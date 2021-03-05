COVID-19 update: 31 new virus deaths, 216 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 31 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,163.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about four months, according to the city.

All 31 patients had underlying health conditions. They include six females in their 50s, three males in their 50s, five males in their 60s, seven females in their 60s, three females in their 70s, one male in his 70s, three males in their 80s, one female in her 80s, one male in his 90s, and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 216 new cases, as well as 32 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 46, 47, 48, 52, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. We are currently in CDC Week 9.

There are 5,385 active cases. Health officials advised that 117,201 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

