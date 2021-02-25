COVID-19 Update: 303 new cases, 12 new virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,036.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of more than three months.

All 12 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s, one male in his 70s, three males in their 80s, four females in their 80s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 303 new cases, bringing to cumulative number of positive cases to 122,774. 23 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health were also reported. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 50, 51, 52, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. We are currently in CDC Week 8.

Hospitalizations saw a decrease of 59 from Wednesday’s data, as there are currently 341 people hospitalized. 128 in the ICU, also a decrease of 44 from Wednesday, and 88 are on ventilators.

There are 6,404 active cases. Health officials advised that 113,924 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.