COVID-19 update: 3 new virus deaths, 254 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported three new virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,646.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 50s and one male and female in their 70s.

The Health Department also reported 254 new cases, as well as 16 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 3. We are currently in CDC Week 4.

There are 35,126 active cases, according to the City. The number of hospitalizations and number of individuals in the ICU was not available.

Health officials advised that 70,057 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.