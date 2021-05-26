COVID-19 update: 3 new virus deaths, 23 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. The deaths occurred during a period of nearly two months.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 50s, one woman in her 70s and one woman in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 23 new cases, as well as one additional case that is part of the delayed local result issued by the State. The result is from the test conducted during the CDC 2021 Week 20. We are currently in CDC Week 21.

There are 1,095 active cases, with 87 people hospitalized, 34 in the ICU and 24 on ventilators. As of Wednesday, 53.2 percent of El Pasoans aged 12 and older have been partially vaccinated, while 67.4 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 132,154 individuals, or 97 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For detailed information, visit epstrong.org.

