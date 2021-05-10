COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths, 34 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,571.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include two females and one male in his 60s.

The Health Department also reported 34 new cases, as well as one additional case which is part of the delayed local result issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The result is from the test conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 17. We are currently in CDC Week 19.

There are 1,831 active cases. Health officials advised that 130,357 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

As far as vaccination data, statistics from epstrong.org shows that 48% of El Paso’s population is fully vaccinated and 66.5% is partially vaccinated. A total of 713,031,397 vaccine doses have been administered.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.