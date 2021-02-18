COVID-19 update: 24 new virus deaths, 313 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 24 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,950.

The deaths do not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks or months, according to the city. There are 404 deaths are under review.



The Health Department also reported 313 new cases, bringing to cumulative number of positive cases to 120,556.

There are 7,347 active cases, another decrease of 172 from Wednesday’s data. There are 389 hospitalizations, 155 in the ICU and 98 are on ventilators.

Health officials advised that 110,810 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

More details to come soon.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.