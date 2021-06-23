COVID-19 update: 23 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department reports no new COVID-19 related deaths and 23 new COVID-19 cases today.

The department adds the active cases in our community are decreasing significantly in the Sun City with only 278 cases. More than 133,483 people reported recovered from the virus.

As for the hospital numbers, 47 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 18 patients are in the intensive care unit.

