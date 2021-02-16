COVID-19 update: 21 new virus deaths, 150 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 21 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,885.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about seven months, according to the city.

Those deaths include one male in his 30s, two males in their 40s, two females in their 60s, two males in their 60s, three males in their 70s, two females in their 70s, two males in their 80s, three females in their 80s, three females in their 90s and one male in his 100s.

The Health Department also reported 150 new cases, bringing to cumulative number of positive cases to 119,997. There city also reported 73 additional cases that are part the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

There are 7,852 active cases, 401 hospitalizations and 150 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 109,766 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.