COVID-19 update: 2 new virus-related deaths, 76 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the El Paso Department of Health reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the city’s death toll due to the virus to 2,596.

Both patients were men in their 80s who had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department also reported 76 new cases as well as 46 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 8 and 19. We are currently in CDC Week 20.

There are 1,557 active cases, with 85 people hospitalized, 32 people in the ICU and 23 on ventilators. As of Tuesday, 53.5 percent of El Pasoans 16 and older are partially vaccinated and 68.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Health officials said that 131,321 individuals, or 96.8 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For detailed COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

