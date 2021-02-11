COVID-19 update: 2 new virus deaths, 73 new cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported two new virus-related death in Doña Ana County.

The individuals were a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized.

Statewide, there were 18 additional deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,479.

The Health Department reported 73 new cases in Doña Ana County, one new case in Lincoln County and 24 new cases in Otero County. Statewide, the Health Department reported 541 new cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 179,323.

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced an updated statewide COVID-19 map for the two-week period beginning Feb. 10, with 15 New Mexico counties at the Yellow level and four at the Green level.

The newly Yellow counties are Bernalillo, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, Dona Ana, Grant, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Mora, Quay, Sandoval, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Taos and Valencia. Counties at the Green Level are Catron, Harding, Sierra and Union.

In addition, every county saw improvements in their average daily per-capita rate of new cases over the last two weeks and 30 counties saw improvements in their test positivity rate.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.