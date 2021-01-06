EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,489.

Both patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 60s and one male in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 511 new cases, as well as 12 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 42, 44, 48, 50, 51 and 53. We are currently in CDC Week 1 for 2021.

There are 34,757 active cases, 447 hospitalizations and 157 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 64,100 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.