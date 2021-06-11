COVID-19 update: 2 new virus deaths, 15 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two new virus-related deaths were reported Friday by the Health Department. That brings the city’s death toll due to COVID-19 to 2,626.

Both men, one in his 50s and the other in his 70s, had underlying health conditions.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported 15 new cases, as well as one additional case which is part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from a test conducted during the 2020 CDC Weeks 43. We are currently in CDC Week 23.

There are 485 active cases., with 45 hospitalizations, 19 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators. As of Friday, 58.4 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, while 72 percent have been partially vaccinated, up slightly from Thursday’s vaccinations rates.

According to health officials, 133,118 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, visit epstrong.org/.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.