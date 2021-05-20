COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 50 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,599.

Both patients had underlying health conditions, they include one male in his 70s and female in her 80s.

The Health Department also reported 50 new cases, as well as 22 additional cases which are part of the delayed local result issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 19 and 20. We are currently in CDC Week 20.

There are 1,504 active cases. Health officials advised that 131,558 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The city and county updated the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Wednesday. It now includes children ages 12 to 15. Data shows that 50.5% of those qualified are fully vaccinated and 64.8% are partially vaccinated.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.