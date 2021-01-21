COVID-19 update: 18 new virus deaths, 531 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 18 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,624.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of about three months, according to the City.

All 18 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 30s, two females in their 40s, one male in his 50s, six males in their 60s, two females in their 60s, two males in their 70s, one female in her 70s and three males in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported 531 new cases, as well as 25 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 46, 47, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2 and 3. We are currently in CDC Week 3.

There are 34,943 active cases, 452 hospitalizations and 162 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 71,429 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.