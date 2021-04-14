COVID-19 update: 177 new cases, 6 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,485.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about two months, according to the city.

All six patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, one female in her 50s, three males in their 60s, and one female in her 60s.

The Health Department also reported 177 new cases, as well as eight additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 14. We are currently in CDC Week 15.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data