COVID-19 update: 17 new virus deaths, 257 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 17 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,204.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly five months.

All 17 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 30s, one male in his 30s, one female in her 40s, one female in her 60s, two males in their 60s, one female in her 70s, five males in their 70s, four males in their 80s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 257 new cases, as well as 31 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2020 Weeks 45, 47, 48 and 52; and 2021 Weeks 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. We are currently in CDC Week 10.

There are 4,591 active cases. Health officials advised that 118,755 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 252 hospitalizations. 102 in the ICU, and 74 are on ventilators.



As far as vaccination data, statistics from epstrong.org shows that 14.1% of El Paso’s population is fully vaccinated. A total of 240,397 vaccine doses have been administered. 150,383 first doses have been administered and 90,051 of both doses have been administered.



Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego held a joint press conference Monday to unveil the City’s new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data