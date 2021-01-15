COVID-19 update: 15 new virus deaths, 390 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 15 new virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,564.

The Health Department also reported 390 new cases. 

There are 35,465 active cases, according to the City. There are 458 patients hospitalized with the virus, 156 are on ICUs and 104 patients are on ventilators. 

Health officials advised that 68,154 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

