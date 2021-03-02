COVID-19 update: 14 new virus deaths, 170 new cases



EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 14 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,086.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about six months, according to the city.

All 14 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 30s, one male in his 40s, three females in their 60s, four males in their 70s, one female in her 70s, two males in their 80s, one female in her 80s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 170 new cases, as well as 13 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 46, 47, 49 and (2021 Weeks) 7 and 8. We are currently in CDC Week 9.

There are 5,955 active cases. Health officials advised that 115,743 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 311 hospitalizations. 115 in the ICU, and 88 are on ventilators.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.