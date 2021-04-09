COVID-19 update: 124 new cases, 6 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,464.
These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly four months.
All six patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s, two males in their 80s and one female in her 90s.
The Health Department also reported 124 new cases, as well as five additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 13 and 14. We are currently in CDC Week 14.
Health officials advised that 126,054 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. There are 2,336 active cases.
Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.
