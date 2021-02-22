COVID-19 Update: 12 new virus deaths, total deaths nearing 2,000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,992.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of more than six months.



All 12 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, two males in their 50s, one female in her 50s, two males in their 60s, one female in her 60s, three males in their 70s and two females in their 80s.



The Health Department also reported 262 new cases. The state reported no delayed local results.

There are 6,811 active cases.

Health officials advised that 112,534 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. The recovery rate standing at about 92%. There are 368 hospitalizations, a decrease of 13 from Sunday’s data. 140 in the ICU and 96 are on ventilators.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.