COVID-19 update: 12 new virus deaths, 525 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 12 new virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,636.

All 12 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 50s, two males in their 60s, two females in their 60s, two males in their 70s and five males in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported 525 new cases, as well as 22 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State.

There are 18,438 active cases, according to the City. The number of hospitalizations and number of individuals in the ICU was not available. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 27, 29, 33, 38, 46, 51, 52 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2 and 3. We are currently in CDC Week 3.

Health officials advised that 71,891 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.