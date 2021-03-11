COVID-19 update: 11 new virus deaths, including one person in their 30s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,222.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about six months.

All 11 patients had underlying conditions. They include one male in his 30s, three females in their 60s, one male in his 60s, two females in their 70s, three females in their 80s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 189 new cases, as well as 36 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. We are currently in CDC Week 10.

There are 3,920 active cases. Health officials advised that 119,799 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For detailed COVID-19 information, visit https://www.epstrong.org/.