EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday morning, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported 566 new cases and 10 virus-related deaths.

According to the city, the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather over a period of more than two months.

All 10 patients reportedly had underlying conditions. They include two males in their 40s, one female in her 50s, two females in their 60s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s, one male in his 70s and two males in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported 566 new cases, as well as 62 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Weeks) 43, 46, 47, 50, 51, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2 and 3. We are currently in CDC Week 4.

There are 35,356 active cases, according to the City.

Health officials advised that 74,083 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.



For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.