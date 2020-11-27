COVID-19 Update: 1 new virus death, 678 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, El Paso health officials reported one new virus-related death, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in El Paso to 919.

The patient was a man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions.

The City of El Paso Department of Health also reported 678 new cases and 12 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 46 and 47.

There are 907 hospitalized patients and 307 in the ICU.

There are 37,058 active cases. Health officials said that 46,152 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and a cumulative total 84,683 cases in El Paso.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit El Paso’s COVID dashboard at EPStrong.org.

