COVID-19 update: 1 new virus death, 12 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the El Paso Department of Health reported one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 2,641.

The man in his 40s had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department also reported 12 new cases and no delayed local results were issued Thursday by the State. We are currently in CDC Week 25.

There are 268 active cases and 47 patients are hospitalized, 17 in the ICU and 13 on ventilators. As of Thursday, 62.5 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 74.6 percent have been partially vaccinated.

Health officials said that 133,505 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For more detailed COVID-19 data and for information about testing and vaccinations, visit epstrong.org.

