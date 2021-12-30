COVID-19 Testing Sites expand hours due to high demand

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials announced Thursday that, due to high demand for COVID-19 testing, the City COVID-19 Clinics will expand their hours of operation during the remaining holiday season.

Health officials STRONGLY recommended the public continue wearing face coverings while indoors and in crowded spaces. An infected person can transmit the COVID-19 virus to others before showing any symptoms. Keeping a person's nose and mouth covered is necessary to help slow the spread of the virus. The community is also reminded to continue practicing prevention and good hygiene by washing your hands often or use hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing.

COVID-19 CITY CLINIC TESTING SITES:

December 31 and January 1

City COVID-19 Clinics open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

110 Candelaria St (Ysleta Clinic)

The City COVID-19 Clinics will be CLOSED on January 2, 2022. They will resume regular hours on Monday, January 3, 2022. Appointments are required for COVID-19 testing at the City COVID-19 Clinics and can be made by scheduling online via this link

COVID-19 MEGA TESTING SITES:

December 31

The following sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad Dr.

County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza

UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa

Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge

January 1

The following site will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza

The Nations Tobin Park, Don Haskins Recreation Center and UTEP testing sites will be CLOSED on January 1, 2022. The Nations Tobin and UTEP sites will resume their regular hours of operation on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Don Haskins Recreation Center testing site will resume their regular hours of operation on Monday, January 2, 2022.

COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES:

December 31 (modified holiday hours)

El Paso Convention Center open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City COVID-19 Clinics open from 8 a.m. to noon.

220 S. Stanton

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

110 Candelaria St (Ysleta Clinic)

The El Paso Convention Center and COVID-19 Clinics will be CLOSED on January 1 and 2 for vaccinations. They will resume regular hours on Monday, January 3, 2022.

For more COVID-19 information to include testing, data and prevention, visit EPStrong.org. For information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit EPCovidVaccine.com.

