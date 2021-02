El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Ascarate Park COVID-19 testing site will temporarily close Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14.

The COVID-19 testing site is located inside Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta.

The testing site will resume operations on Monday, February 15 beginning at 9 a.m. and can be

accessed through the Fonseca Drive entrance at the south end of the park.

Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms.