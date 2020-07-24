COVID-19 testing options that are available for El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The State of Texas contractor HONU and the Texas Military Department Mobile Testing Team are offering multiple options for El Pasoans to get tested for COVID-19 within the City of El Paso and other rural communities.

The Office of the Governor and the Texas Department of Emergency Management agreed to extend COVID-19 testing in El Paso County at the request of El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

The State Hybrid Drive/Walk-up Site (HONU) is available for those on foot or in a vehicle during the following dates, times and locations:

July 24-25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

July 27-31 from 9 am. To 4 p.m.

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

State Testing Mega Sites (HONU) within the City of El Paso are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

July 20 to July 31

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus; 919 Hunter Dr., El Paso, TX

July 20 to July 31

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX

Officials said no appointments are needed at these three State testing sites and all of the testing sites will administer nasal tests.

Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

The mega sites have a daily capacity of 1,000 and will operate until 4 p.m. each day.

For additional assistance regarding for the HONU results, email Covid19Help@honumg.com or call the help line at 844-778-2455.

The Texas Military Department Mobile Testing Team (TMD-MTT) is conducting testing in the El Paso County’s rural communities. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, July 25

West Valley Fire Station; 510 Vinton Road, Vinton, TX

Sunday, July 26

Tornillo ISD Elementary Gym; 19200 Cobb Ave., Tornillo, TX

Monday, July 27

Montana Vista Fire Station #2; 5411 Paso View Drive, El Paso, TX

Tuesday, July 28

West Valley Fire Station; 510 Vinton Road, Vinton, TX

Thursday, July 30

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX

Friday, July 31

El Paso County ESD #2 District Office, 16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX

Saturday, August 1

Tornillo ISD Elementary Gym; 19200 Cobb Ave., Tornillo, TX

Thursday, August 6

Montana Vista Fire Station #2; 5411 Paso View Drive, El Paso, TX

Friday, August 7

West Valley Fire Station; 510 Vinton Road, Vinton, TX

Saturday, August 8

El Paso County ESD #2 Fire Station; 11440 N. Loop, Socorro, TX

Test results from State sites will be provided via email within 2-3 days, and the public is reminded to check their junk/spam email folders for the emailed test results. If they do not have an email, they will receive a phone call.

For additional assistance regarding for the TMD-MTT results, email help@txcovidtest.org or call the help line at 1-833-213-0643. For more information about alternative testing locations click here or visit www.EPStrong.org.