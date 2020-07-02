COVID-19 testing extended at various locations throughout El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced that testing for COVID-19 has been extended in El Paso County.

The Texas Military Department Mobile Testing Team (TMD-MTT) will continue testing through July 13th at four drive-thru sites, one hybrid drive/walk-up site and various rural drive-thru sites within El Paso County.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, the Office of Emergency Management, the Office of the Governor and the Texas Department of Emergency agreed to extend the testing.

The TMD-MTT testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only, officials said.

TMD-MTT moved its online testing scheduling to a new Curative Testing Website at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome. Officials also said the TMD-MTT is working on connecting a new appointment phone line next week to help schedule testing appointments.

If residents do not have online access to make an appointment, they can still show up at the site to be tested if appointments are available on the same day or the following. Please note that residents are encouraged to make an appointment online to prevent slowing down the process.

All of the testing sites will now administer oral swabbing tests, instead of the nasal swabs. Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

The Hybrid Drive/Walk-up Site is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for patients on foot or in a vehicle during the following dates and location. No appointment is needed for the hybrid site; however, once the daily capacity of 250 is met the site will be closed for the day to additional testing.

July 3; July 6-11; July 13:

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

Testing within the City of El Paso is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (unless indicated differently) on the following dates and locations:

July 3, 5 and 12

Note : Testing on July 5 and July 12 will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pavo Real Center; 9301 Alameda, El Paso, TX Marty Robbins Recreation Center; 11620 Vista Del Sol, El Paso, TX Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX Haskins Recreation Center; 7400 High Ridge, El Paso, TX

July 6, 8, 10 and 13 Pavo Real Center; 9301 Alameda, El Paso, TX Haskins Recreation Center; 7400 High Ridge, El Paso, TX

July 7, 9 and 11 Marty Robbins Recreation Center; 11620 Vista Del Sol, El Paso, TX Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX



Testing in the rural county areas is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Monday, July 6:

Montana Vista Fire Station #1; 13978 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX

Tuesday, July 7:

West Valley Fire Station; 510 Vinton Road, Vinton, TX

Wednesday, July 8:

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo; 11200 Santos Sanchez Blvd., Socorro, TX

Thursday, July 9:

El Paso County ESD #2 District Office; 16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX

Friday, July 10:

El Paso County ESD #2 Fire Station; 11440 N. Loop, Socorro, TX

Saturday, July 11:

Montana Vista Fire Station #1; 13978 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX

Monday, July 13:

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX

El Paso ISD

El Paso ISD is partnering with Virtual Care for Kids to test students, employees and community members who have been referred by a doctor in the Virtual Care for Kids network.

Testing is available by referral only at:

Burnet Elementary; 3700 Thomason

Some insurance charges may be incurred.

Ysleta ISD

Ysleta ISD will be offering free COVID-19 drive-through testing to the public by appointment online at the following sites beginning Tuesday, May 26. Testing at all three sites will run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

YISD Central office, 9600 Sims Drive

Ysleta Pre-K Center, 7940 Craddock

North Star Elementary, 5950 Sean Haggerty

Drop-ins will not be accommodated in drive-through testing; appointments are required at all three Ysleta ISD sites. Testing is open to everyone, even those who are currently asymptomatic if they have reason to believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The testing at YISD sites is free of charge; doctor referrals are not needed.

Walmart Testing

Urgent Care for Kids, in partnership with Walmart will test in three Walmart parking lots. The testing is free for all children and adults without insurance as part of the CARES Act.

All COVID-19 testing will be available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at www.urgentcarekids.com/testsite.

Walmart testing will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The locations are:

4530 Woodrow Bean, El Paso, TX 79924

1850 N Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936

7555 N Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79912

CVS Testing

Testing will take place through the pharmacy drive-thru window; no testing will take place in-store. The tests are self-swab tests available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, including first responders, healthcare providers, and others with symptoms. Priority is given to those in high-risk groups (over 65 years old) and those with underlying medical conditions without symptoms.

Days and hours of operation will vary per store and residents are required to register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment at one of the following three locations.

8041 N. Mesa St, Ste. A

1780 Lee Trevino Drive

12051 Tierra Este Road

Additional Information

For more information about the various public and private testing locations throughout the community click here or visit, www.EPStrong.org.

Although not required for testing, signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.

The public is reminded that even infected persons with little to no symptoms can spread the virus to others. Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

For more information about the various public and private testing locations throughout the community click here or visit www.EPStrong.org.