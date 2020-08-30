COVID-19 recoveries in El Paso continue to rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reported one additional COVID-19 death Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 418. The City says there are an additional 106 deaths under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sunday’s death was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

The City also announced 109 new virus test results, bringing the number of positive tests since March 13 to 20,350. The total includes 24 delayed cases issued by the State to the El Paso Department of Public Health.

As of Sunday, there are 133 people hospitalized with the virus in El Paso. Of those, 53 are in ICU, and 27 are on ventilators. The number of hospitalized patients in El Paso has remained stagnant in the 130-140 patient range for more than a week.

Health officials now say 83% of all cases in El Paso are considered recovered. There are 2,995 active cases as of Sunday.

