COVID-19 infusion treatment available to people 12+ at The Hospitals of Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence is now administering COVID-19 infusion treatments to patients aged 12 and older in an effort to reduce the need for hospitalization.

The Hospitals of Providence is the only provider in El Paso that offers monoclonal antibody infusions, and is now available to younger patients as a preventative measure who people at risk of becoming very ill from COVID-19 or are not fully vaccinated and have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

“The health and well-being of our community remains our highest priority and as we begin to see an increase in COVID-19 cases we are focused on ensuring these types of therapies are readily available to help protect our family, friends and loved ones from becoming severely ill,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO for The Hospitals of Providence.

All infusion treatments are administered at the Memorial Campus.

The infusion treatment is for those who:

Have been exposed or in close contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19, or is at high risk for severe progression of the virus

Tested positive for COVID-19

Non-hospitalized adults and teens 12 years and older

Mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19

Are within 10 days of symptom onset

“This infusion treatment has proven itself to be an effective tool to reduce the severity of symptoms in COVID-19 patients, as well as a preventative treatment for patients who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and they themselves are at a high-risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 – our goal is to reduce the need for patients to be hospitalized, said Tejeda.

