COVID-19 hospitalization numbers drop to lowest levels since early October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time since January 2, El Paso health authorities reported no deaths associated with COVID-19 Sunday. The total number of deaths associated with the virus stands at 2,323.

There were 156 new COVID-19 cases reported and 12 additional cases which are part of the State’s delayed reporting to the Department of Public Health. As of Sunday, there are 2,557 active COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

The number of those hospitalized with the virus also decreased Sunday. There are 226 people currently hospitalized, 74 in ICU, and just 49 on ventilators. The hospitalization numbers represent the lowest amount of people hospitalized with the virus since early October.

Residents interested in registering for the vaccine can do so at epcovidvaccine.com.

