COVID-19 deaths near 1,400; hospitalizations continue to drop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus in El Paso to 1,397.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 40s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s. The deaths occurred over the last three months, according to health officials.

There were 114 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, with 11 delayed cases from the state.

The hospitalization numbers continue to fall, while ICU and ventilator numbers remain stubbornly high. As of Sunday, there are 414 people hospitalized, 174 in ICU, and 137 on ventilators.