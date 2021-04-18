COVID-19 continues to spread in El Paso, 215 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local health leaders are urging El Pasoans not to let their guard down as the number of new COVID-19 cases spiked to 215 on Sunday.

The bump in new cases comes after a decline for the last ten days, which resulted in just 924 new cases in the last week. There were no new deaths from the virus recorded on Sunday, keeping the death toll at 2,496.

The City dashboard shows 34.3 percent of El Pasoans are fully vaccinated and 55 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. El Paso County continues to expand vaccination sites to rural areas and offer first-come-first-served vaccinations to members of the community on select days of the week.

As of Sunday, there are 174 people hospitalized with the virus, 54 patients in ICU and 25 on ventilators.