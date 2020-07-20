COVID-19 cases rise among young adults; Mayor Margo says age group needs to get act together

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Out of the 441 new COVID-19 cases that were reported Sunday, the majority were people in their 20’s and 30’s, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health.

Health officials said the ages of the new cases include:

20s and 30’s: 46%

Teens and younger: 15%

60’s and older: 14.4%

“If almost 50-percent of our positives are coming from the 20 and 30-year-old’s that’s the group that needs to get their act together,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

Mayor Dee Margo said people are letting their guards down.

Probably in their homes, I’m hearing on social media about a lot of pool parties. People are gathering at those and they’re not wearing their masks,” said Mayor Dee Margo.

On Saturday the City reported the cumulative testing total was 128,206

Death rate: 1.5%

Recovery rate: 64%

Cumulative positivity rate: 9.03%

There have been 179 COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso. However, only one person in their 20s has passed away and only two people in their 30s

With the rising percentage of young people being infected, Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the City and County Public Health Authority said El Pasoans need to limit interactions with people in their 20s and 30s and that includes family.

“The thing that we have to understand is that gathering even if it’s with family is going to make it a lot easier for the virus to spread,” said Dr. Ocaranza. “Many people believe that because we are going to be gathering with family, the virus is not going to be there or we are safer and that’s we relax our preventive measures”.

On Sunday, El Paso also saw the highest single-day spike in cases since the virus began. This coming three weeks after Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars in the state to close.

Mayor Dee Margo added that stricter fines for people and businesses who do not follow the mask mandate could increase.

“Well the fines right now are up to $500 but we are looking at increasing the fines to $2,000, where it really means something. That’s in discussion right now and it very well may amend our orders to increase the fines,” said Mayor Dee Margo.