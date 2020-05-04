COVID-19 cases inch toward 1k in El Paso as hospitalizations decrease

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reported only 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, for a total of 998 positive cases. No new deaths were reported for the second day in a row, maintaining 22 deaths associated with the virus.

There are currently 31 patients who are hospitalized in El Paso, 21 of whom are are in the ICU, nine of whom are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalizations reported Sunday is a dramatic improvement over hospitalization numbers from earlier this week, including a drop of 30 hospitalizations from just Saturday.

Sunday’s new COVID-19 cases are the lowest daily increase since April 20. Although the numbers are encouraging, City officials are reminding the public not to let their guard down.

“The community needs to understand that this is not over,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “People are still testing positive for COVID-19 and we need to see more decreases in order to claim a flattening of our curve. The danger still lurks in our community, especially as we approach Mother’s Day weekend, and each of us must still take responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable loved ones”

“We want to remind everyone that family gatherings with anyone who is not in your immediate household mean that you are placing your loved ones—such as your mothers, aunts, and grandmothers—at risk of contracting the virus. We need everyone to please take this serious and take care of each other.”









The City and County of El Paso prohibit public and private social gatherings of any number of people occurring outside or inside a single household or dwelling unit is prohibited.As has been stated, this means visiting your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins or friends who do not live in same household as you is prohibited as a preventative measure to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

The public is reminded again that face covering are locally mandated, but they are not required on anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or exercising outdoors and not within 6 feet of any other individual not from the same household. Wearing a face covering is not a substitute for maintaining 6-feet social distancing and hand washing, as these remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.

It is recommended that face coverings be cleaned daily. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing their face covering and wash their hands before and after removing the covering.

Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling the police department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400. Anyone with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1.

